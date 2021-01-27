By Anthony Ada Abraham

…as 100million viewers to be glued for the show

After much campaign and lobbying by some countries to host Miss Heritage Global 2021, Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria has been chosen to host the 9th edition of the epoch event tagged “#AbujaToTheWorldworld ,” which would witness participants from 60 countries including Japan, France, US, UK, Canada, South Africa, Ghana and several others.

This was made known on Monday at a press conference held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Although, the coronavirus that brought the world to her kneels in 2020, and the lockdown that followed prevented the event from holding last year(2020), however, organisers said this year’s edition will be a huge one, with an estimated 100million viewers to be glued for the show.

Speaking at the press conference, the president, Entertainment Economic Summit Africa (EESA) 2021, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Mantu, said the event is poised to host over 600 attendees, drawn from target demographic segments, including public sector, members of the diplomatic community, lifestyle aficionados, hospitality practitioners, youth and mass market creative entrepreneurs.

EESA is partnering with MHG to stage the event. He said Nigeria was able to secure the hosting rights in spite of fierce lobbying by countries like Vietnam, Russia and others who saw the economic potentials in hosting such a large event.

“This event is a 10-day event starting from September 30, 2021 when the Economic Summit will take place, then meetings with ambassadors of participating countries which would culminate in the coronation of the winner on the last day,” Mantu said.

Mantu also said the event will exhibit different African heritage and multi-diverse cultures from across the world.

“We have invited world renowned speakers and successful entrepreneurs and living legends as well as students of business to participate in this African festivity,” he added.

Also, the president, Miss Heritage Global, Mr Nhlanhla Shabangu, said the event would showcase the tangible and intangible heritage of the continent.

He said the magnitude of the event can be compared to the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC ’77) which held in Lagos with over 50 countries.

Also, famous presenter, former beauty queen, and one of the host of the event , Nancy Isime stated that she is delighted to be part of the epoch event and hope to meet the beauty queens coming in from other countries to Abuja , Nigeria.

She said hosting the show with top international celebrities would be a great rest to her career as a presenter and host.

In attendance were Alhaji Musa ibrahim Mantu; president Entertainment Summit Africa; Nhlanhla Tshabangu, president Miss Heritage Global, vice president Entertainment Summit Africa ,Charlse Ndidum,Ronald Tisauke, vice president Miss Heritage Global, the Mbadiwe twins, Asogwa Emmanuel (Moralmore) , Executive director entertainment summit Africa, former beauty queen and one of the host of the event , Nancy Isime,Chuks Okafor, co producer, MHG Abuja 2021.

The last edition of the global event was held in 2019 in Accra, Ghana.