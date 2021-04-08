BY BODE GBADEBO

The chairman, Arewa Traders Association (ATA) Abuja chapter, Alh. Adamu Hassan Ibrahim, has hailed the acting managing director of NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank, Abubakar Kure, for his leadership qualities and dedication in the execution of the bank’s mandate especially in the disbursement of COVID-19 grants and loans for small and medium scale business owners in the country.

In a statement signed by Ibrahim, who doubles as the national vice chairman of ATA, in Abuja yesterday, he said it becomes imperative to appreciate the acting managing director against the backdrop of enormous responsibilities he shoulder by providing COVID-19 grants and loans to Nigerians and owners of small and medium-scale businesses for national economic recovery.

He noted that the NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank MD, Kure, was accessible to all especially traders, hence he deserves the accolades.

Ibrahim, therefore, called on the MD to ensure that members of the Arewa Traders Association, who were yet to access NIRSAL loans are attended to in order for them to cushion the effects of COVID-19 and billions of naira losses suffered during the #EndSARS protests in Abuja.

“I call on the acting managing director to look into the plight of our member-traders arising from the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the recent incessant fire disasters in our markets.

“Out of the 100 per cent of the names we were asked to submit for the COVID-19 loans and grants, less than 10 per cent were successful so far. So, I am calling on the acting managing director of NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank to reconsider our members in order to alleviate their sufferings from the losses they suffered,” Ibrahim added.

He also urged ATA members to exercise patience as NIRSAL will look into their plight and provide the necessary financial support for them even as he also lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for initiating the support programme for small and medium-scale businesses in the country.