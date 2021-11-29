National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of irrational use of antibiotics which has increased the risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), leading to avoidable deaths.

The assertion was made by the director-general of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, at the virtual 2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Week (WAAW) anniversary with the theme, Spread Awareness Stop Resistance.

In a statement yesterday, Adeyeye said the menace and war against Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) had not only gained prominent and global attention but also become a significant battle that the human race must win.

“It is in view of this fact; I am delighted to be part of this battle and welcome all our esteemed stakeholders to the front line of this battle. Creating awareness amidst us all is a major step in AMR stewardship by relevant stakeholders to effectively stop resistance’’, she said,

Adeyeye, however, reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring that only safe and wholesome food, drugs, and other regulated products are available to Nigerians.

She disclosed that the Agency has, amidst other regulatory actions: reviewed the formulation of all antibiotics to prevent the excessive use of multiple Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and banned the use of Antibiotics as growth promoter in livestock and fish production.

She said the agency has banned the use of Antibiotics and gentian violet as mold inhibitors in animal feed. She said that the Agency also introduced the Mobile Authentication Service (MAS), a mechanism put in place for detecting counterfeit antibiotics by consumers while NAFDAC organised road show campaign and public enlightenment on the appropriate use of antimicrobial agents to promote safe and judicious use of antibiotics.