BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Breaking: Benue State Government has Sacked the Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Màkurdi Mr Mike Idoko over poor performance of the Club among other things.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG) Professor Tony Ijoho ,directed Mike Idoko to handover the club property to the Secretary of the club mr Terzungwe Chugh .

The called for the sacked of Idoko reached a climax when protesters carrying placards with various inscription stormed Aper Aku stadium and staged a peaceful protest after a match between Lobi Stars and Katsina United

Recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed worry at the declining performance of Lobi Stars in the current Nigeria Professional football League.

The Governor also assured that whoever is found guilty in the alleged shortchanging of players which has led to their poor performance will be made to refound such monies.

The Governor who expressed the worry after the flagging off of the 8th Edition of Science and Technical Colleges Games 2021 in Gbajimba, Guma local government area also lamented that the way his administration has placed Lobi Stars, the team has no excuse for abysmal performance.

According to him, Government places premium on the team in huge funding, maintaining that it has been placed on first line charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ortom said he has met with chairman of the club who doubles as the Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu as well as the Vice Chairman and discussed extensively issues responsible for the team’s dwindling performance.

The Governor also announced that there will be likely shake up in Lobi management to ensure optimal performance.

“Lobi is dear to the hearts of my administration and to all Benue people that is why we have placed the club on first line charge. I have met with my deputy Governor who is the chairman of the club to look critically at the issues with the club and by the time I get full briefing from him, action will be taken”