Following the directive by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to embark on a monthly warning strike, lecturers at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) on Wednesday officially down tools.

The chairman of the chapter, Prof. Yinka Awopetu, who disclosed this to newsmen after the congress of the union said the FUTA branch domesticated the decision of the national body after the congress of the chapter and directed all academic staff of universities to withdraw their services immediately.

Following the pronouncement of FUTA ASUU on the strike, academic and social activities of the school have been paralysed while most of the students appealed to the government and the lecturers to resolve the crisis amicably.

Some of the students were seen loitering around, in the absence of lectures and lecture rooms deserted, as the lecturers complied with the strike directive.

Awopetu said the strike became necessary following the failure of the government to honour the memorandum of action signed with the union in 2019.

He said the federal government has intentionally ignored the agreement with the union, saying until the demands are met, no member would return to class.

The chairman said, “The National body of ASUU declares strikes and ends strike but each branch must come back home and domesticate it and that is what we have just done today, so from today in FUTA, the strike has fully commenced.

“It is not a warning strike as some people are calling it but a total and comprehensive strike, though definite, it has a time, it is for one month and it will be reviewed later and we will know how to go about it”

