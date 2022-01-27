Bits Schools in Nigeria have been accredited by the National Business and Technical Educational Board (NABTEB).

NABTEB is a globally recognised assessment and certification body preparing candidates for the world of work and professional excellence.

The manager of Bits Academy in Edo State, Abraham Omomoh, who broke the news of the accreditation to journalists, said the NABTEB’s approval makes certificates issued by Bits schools in Nigeria acceptable nationally for work and employment as graduates of the school (EkoBits and EdoBits ICT academy) programmes can be hired by any organization or business.

He said, “The Bits Academy in Nigeria is a school initiative set up by the Oxfam and Work in Progress! Alliance, with Poise Nigeria as the implementing partner.”

Omomoh added that “the Bits School is a training initiative with branches across different nations worldwide, including Uganda, Kenya and Somalia. At EkoBits in Lagos and EdoBits in Benin City, youths learn relevant IT skills that put them ahead of their peers.

