The umbrella body for all professionals and associations in education, Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE), is making a major push for the institutionalisation of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) as the fulcrum for teaching and learn- ing in Nigerian schools.

The academy, in a statement yesterday announcing the 2021 annual conference cited STEAM as the perfect bridge that is needed by Nigeria to make science, technology, en- gineering and the creative in- dustry under the non-sciences work for the sustainable devel- opment of the country.

The Local Organising Committee chairman, Prof Salihu Ingawa, while making allusion to the focus of the 35th annual meeting of NAE and the relevance to the country’s current development needs said, “Before now, there appeared to be a rigid distinction between Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines and the Arts which include the non-sciences like Fine and Visual Arts, Music, Social Studies and others.

Curriculum experts, having taken a critical look at this see such discrimination as non-produc- tive in a world driven by inclusive collaborative principles. So the new approach to teach- ing and learning encourages in- tegration of Arts subjects into STEM disciplines to achieve what is now known as STEAM