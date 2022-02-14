A new study by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), has shown that

COVID-19 vaccine safety and side effects may be due to accelerated development of the vaccine.

The study has also identified side effects and safety concerns as part of the factors fueling vaccine hesitancy in the country.

The study, which examined the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and willingness to pay

for emergent vaccines, was conducted in Abuja and it used a cross-sectional approach to undertake online and physical data collection with a validated questionnaire.

In the cause of the study, a total of 1767 valid responses were received. The female participants were in the minority (42.2%), majority (54.9%) of the study participants were between the ages of 18 and 30 years, and more than half (53.8%) of the participants were educated up to first degree level.

The study revealed that “Slightly above half (52.9%) of the study participants indicated that they were worried about side effects that may be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and this may likely prevent them from taking the vaccine. A strong majority (85.1%) of the study participants indicated that COVID-19 vaccine should be administered at no cost to citizens.

“Only a quarter (26%) of the participants were willing to pay a fee for COVID-19 vaccination. Also, older participants and those that had been previously infected with COVID-19 were more likely to pay for COVID-19 vaccination.”

The study revealed that more than half of the study participants reported concerns about side effects, as a factor that may prevent their engagement with the vaccine.

It, therefore, recommended an early understanding of population perceptions of the COVID-19 vaccine in designing successful campaigns, given supply limitations, access issues and vaccines’ inequity occasioned by the international scramble.

“Paying a fee for COVID-19 vaccination may reduce uptake of the vaccine as revealed by this study. Since it is critical for government and policymakers to develop contextual strategies aimed at achieving optimal immunisation, this emergent evidence can help improve uptake and reduce hesitancy.

„The current policy direction suggests government’s responsibility for funding the first phase of the immunisation campaign. If a policy change is being considered, findings relating to willingness to pay from this study can underpin an effective selection framework.

“Individuals of the male persuasion and being previously infected with COVID-19 were associated with higher willingness to pay for COVID-19 vaccination. Similarly, when compared to their younger contemporaries, older persons were more likely to pay to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

The study, therefore, insisted that assuring citizens of the safety of vaccines was critical to achieving public health immunisation goals.

It further advised that: “Nevertheless, given the accelerated development of these vaccines, concerns expressed in this study are logical and if not properly addressed, could increase hesitancy.

“A failure to address these concerns could delay or prevent the achievement of herd immunity alongside other possible public health consequences.

“Although a relatively small proportion of the sample indicated their disbelief in the existence of COVID-19, this finding is still significant, given the ramifications for misinformation together with the consequent risks for public health.”