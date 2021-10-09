The United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNi) has advised bigwigs in the PDP from the North to respect the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on the zoning of the national chairmanship to the region and the presidential candidacy strictly zoned to the South.

The group also warned that leaving the party’s presidential ticket open to all the six geo-political zones would create tension and political acrimony within the party, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of party On Thursday declared support of the governors of the party and unanimously adopted the report of the National Convention Zoning Committee (NCZC), chaired by the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and zoned the national chairmanship of the party to the North.

But former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appealed to party leaders to jettison zoning of the presidential ticket just as he appealed to them to uphold justice and fairness.

National coordinator of UBNi Chief (Mrs) Nkolika Mkparu Okeke, in a statement warned that the northern caucus could scuttle chances of the PDP to form the central government in 2023 if they insist on altering a generally known formula in which each of these high profile offices was zoned to each region, in the past.

Okeke said the 13 serving governors of the party could not be wrong on their zoning arrangement as ratified by NEC, adding that taking a common position by stakeholders of the party, north, and south, would increase the chance of PDP at 2023 polls.