By Stellamaries Amuwa

Members of National Youth Service Corps have been enjoined to accept their postings for primary assignment in good faith and settle down to contribute their quota to national development.

The director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave this advice while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream IA corps members at the end of their orientation exercise yesterday at NYSC, Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi.

He warned them against stage managing their own rejection as anyone caught doing so would be sanctioned.

Ibrahim urged the corps members to use the service period to contribute to the promotion of national unity and cohesion as well as the socio-economic development of the country.

He also urged them to identify the needs of their host communities and initiate projects to address them on the platform of the Scheme’s Community Development Service.

“Choose projects that are beneficial to your host communities. Please, take advantage of the service year and add value to the development of your country.

“I advise you to be disciplined, committed and patriotic; and l assure you the sky will be your limit. Keep your records clean and don’t let your actions of today haunt you tomorrow.

“Please don’t tarnish the image of NYSC and your parents”, he added.

Speaking further, the director-general admonished the corps members to avail themselves of the Post-Camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.