BUKOLA IDOWU writes on the ongoing tussle between Access Bank Plc, Cardinal Drilling Nigeria Limited and Seplat Petroleum Development Company Limited

Since the last banking crisis in Nigeria, commercial banks as well as the banking sector regulators have been working relentlessly not to lower their guard in view of the headwinds in both the local and global financial market.

Because of this, banks have been doing all to avoid delinquent borrowers as well as the build-up of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the industry.

Huge NPLs erodes confidence and threatens the continuous existence of a financial institution.

As a matter of fact, excessive NPLs was a major factor that weakened of a lot of banks in the 90s as well as during the reign of Mallam Sanusi Lamido as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which even led to the creation of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to clean up the system.

Thereafter, the regulatory authority also restrained banks from granting further credit to potential borrowers with unserviced facility exceeding a certain amount or any amount of delinquent facility that was taken over by AMCON.

To clean up the mess in the sector then and revive some of the banks, the Sanusi-led CBN had to inject about N700 billion in a bailout exercise as well as removed some bank chief executives who were deemed to be irresponsible.

Obviously , this scenario which is capable of dampening confidence in the system is what Access Bank Plc trying to avoid, which has seen the bank aggressive in its debt recovery, especially legacy debts from the defunct Diamond Bank, which it acquired in 2019.

The bank is now in a legal tussle with A.B.C Orjiako, the chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company; Seplat as a company; Cardinal Drilling Nigeria Limited, another company associated with the businessman, and Kalu Nwosu, Managing Director of Cardinal Drilling Nigeria Limited, over an indebtedness put at $85.8 million.

The unfolding incidence comes at a time when the prediction is that the outlook for Nigeria’s banking sector will remain negative this year amid difficult operating conditions and sovereign pressures due to the pandemic.

On December 2, 2020, the head office of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a listed company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) was seal up following a court order which permitted a receiver/manager, Messrs Kunle Ogunba & Co to enforce an ex parte motion requesting that Access Bank take over the oil and gas company’s head office, due to the Cardinal Drilling Nigeria loan taken from Diamond Bank.

In its letter to the NSE, the oil and gas company had explained that Seplat was not a shareholder in Cardinal Drilling Company and therefore was not liable for its debt obligations.

It was gathered that in 2012, Cardinal Drilling Services Limited applied for and obtained a credit facility from Diamond Bank to buy CDS Rigs 101, 201, 202 and 203.

The loan was secured by a fixed and floating Debenture over Cardinal’s assets and the Cardinal Rigs were allegedly used to provide drilling services to Seplat.

It was also gathered that CDS 101 and 201 were used to execute Seplat’s 2019 work programme and all four rigs were allegedly critical to Seplat’s future drilling plans and to shareholder returns by way of improved revenues and possible dividends.

But Cardinal Drilling was unable to service the facility, prompting Access Bank to approach the court to enforce its rights.

Seplat in the letter to the NSE had described Cardinal Drilling as a third party providing it with drilling services.

Few weeks later, Seplat won an appeal to unseal its corporate head office. The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, January 22 suspended the interim order issued by a Federal High Court sealing the office over the matter.

Justice Joseph Shagbaor Ikyegh, who led the three-man panel, while delivering a ruling on an application by Seplat for an order suspending the interim order made by Justice Rilwan Aikawa of Federal High Court, pending the determination of the appeal filed by Seplat, held that the balance of convenience favoured the petroleum company.

Justice Ikyegh also held that Access Bank had nothing to lose if Seplat continued to discharge its obligation to its numerous clients, even as it lifted the order stopping banks from fulfilling their obligations to Seplat under bank-customer relationship.

But Access Bank which is bent on recovering its debt, said it had filed a notice of appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the decision by the Lagos Division of Court of Appeal to unseal the office. The bank maintained that the loan was utilised by Seplat.

The bank, through its solicitors, Mr. Kunle Ogunba and Associates, had argued that the learned justices of the court erred in law when they suspended the interlocutory orders made by the trial judge at the Federal High Court, thereby treating the substantive appeal at an interlocutory stage.

The bank also stated that the learned justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they failed to dismiss the said application, same being an abuse of court process filed to interfere with administration of justice.

It is therefore seeking an order setting aside the Appeal Court’s ruling delivered on January 22, 2021, as well as reinstating the interlocutory orders made by Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court on December 24, 2020.

The bank has also filed a motion on notice for an order of injunction pending appeal at the Court of Appeal, for an order restraining the Seplat and others in the suit, which includes; Cardinal Drilling Services Limited; Orjiako, Nwosu, the baliffs, sheriffs and/or any other person acting through them from taking further step towards enforcing, executing or giving any effect to the ruling/order of the Court of Appeal delivered on January 22, 2021, pending the hearing and final determination of the appeal it has filed at the Supreme Court.

The assets affected by the Mareva order included; 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos and the one at 11, Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.

However, few days after, Ogunba accused Seplat of embarking on blackmail and intimidation over his discharge of his professional duties to the bank.

The senior lawyer was reacting to reports that he had been dragged to the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) and the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for alleged gross misconduct and unethical practices by the indigenous oil company.

Ogunba posited that the petition against him was meant to create all kinds of roadblocks which would delay the payment of the debt the oil firm owes Acesss Bank Plc.

While noting that he had not been formally notified of the said petition to prompt a formal response, Ogunba advised the oil company that rather than embarking on a wild goose chase, it should indeed begin the process of liquidating its huge financial obligation to the bank.

Insisting that the attempted blackmail and intimidation would not work, the senior lawyer noted that he was merely discharging his duties to his client in the court case between the two companies.

He expressed surprise that he was being targeted by the oil firm rather than facing the issues at stake, asking Seplat to focus on the substance of the case, rather than attempting to hound him.

There is therefore the need for the matter to be settled judiciously so that it will not hurt the ability of genuine bank borrowers from getting the required financial support from banks.

While Access Bank is advised to continue to pursue its debt, commercial banks in the country must guard against exposure to credit risk and should be able to draw useful lessons from the ongoing situation.