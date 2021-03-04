BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

A National Youth Service Corps member, Mr Tolulope Agabaje, serving in Niger State emerged the grand-prize winner of a brand new Hyundai Accent in the Access Bank, Transact and Win a Car promo.

The promo was initiated by the bank to boost digital banking in the country.

Speaking to media at the grand prize-giving award in Lagos, the executive director, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, said, the promotion was designed to play a big role in the lives of the bank customers.

According to him, the bank is targeting the unbanked and the underbanked and looking at increasing the rate of transactions through its mobile and digital platforms.

“We were trying to encourage people to move from cash-based transactions to the use of digital channels whether it is mobile banking or USSD banking,” he said.

Lead manager, mobile and internet banking, Access Bank, Osakwe Edwards, said, the campaign will boost the bank’s digital products, adding that Abgaje had emerged winner after a draw was conducted.

“Agbaje performed 10 transactions which is the criteria to win the car via the USSD or the mobile app.

did a draw and out of the million people that met the criteria, he emerged tops. For now, this is the third car that has been given. One person won in Abuja, the other won in January and so we are hoping to commence another prize presentation by the second quarter (Q2) of 2021,” he pointed out.

He added that, “digital is the future and this mobile banking is what we want to get a lot of people into and you know that as a bank, we make revenue from our digital channels and we use it to boost our customer acquisition. These days, people do not need to get to the bank to open an account with us or perform transactions, they can do that through our mobile banking platforms or USSD.”