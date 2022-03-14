Access Bank Plc has said, its financial target for 2022 is to give out loans of about N100 billion to women-led businesses.

The group head of the W Initiative of Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan, stated that, this is the bank’s way of having more inclusion of women-owned businesses and expanding them for a better growing economy.

Olubitan, who spoke at the sidelines of the International Women’s Day Celebration organised by Access Bank in Lagos, noted that, the bank, through the ‘W’ initiative has been able to support several women for eight years. She noted that, 100,000 women have benefitted about N11 billion in terms of volume from the initiatives.

She further said: “in terms of financial targets for loans, we are targeting to do around N100 billion this year because we are taking it further to have more women-owned businesses in the inclusive net.” According to her, the bank has several products for women and these include the W power loan, Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS) and to date we have birthed about 7,880 babies on MHSS within three months since inception.

In his opening remark, the group chief executive officer, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said, the world needs more women on board to address the several serious problems affecting humanity.

“For us at Access Bank, we believe that women need to be served better and deserve equal rights as men, deserve equal access to financial services because they represent the most devoted talents that one can find in the world,” he said.

Wigwe noted that the bank is in a standard position of supporting women as even the board has almost 50 per cent of women.

He explained that the ‘W’ initiative goes all down to the grassroot and has programmes for women such as the MHSS which is structured to help women experience the joy of motherhood and access various fertility treatment at specialist hospitals at subsidised rates.

