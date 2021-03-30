ADVERTISEMENT

By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU |

In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) Access Bank in collaboration with a nongovernmental organization (NGO) Xploits Consulting Nigeria Limited has trained 110 youths to acquire various vocational skills in Kano state.

Making the disclosure in Kano, the director communications, Xploits Consulting Nigeria Ltd Mrs Grace Taiwo said the Bank and her NGO have supported youths in two Local government areas namely Kumbotso and Municipal local governments to acquire vocational skills with a view to make them productive members of the society.

She enumerated some of the skills acquired by the beneficiaries in Kumbotso local government as computer repairs, phone repairs, soap making, beat making among others .

She revealed further that in Kano Municipal, the schools that benefited from the gesture include; GGSSS Salanta,

and Sharada as (Host School), GGJAS Dalhat Chedi, GGSSS Hassana Sufi, GGSSS Shekara at Yakasai, and GGSSS Umma Zaria at Koki while that of Kumbotdo local government include; Kumbotso Junior Secondary School, GGSS Pankshekara, Chiranchi GGSS Guringawa, and GSS Sheka among others .