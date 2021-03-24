In line with its Corporate Responsibility Access Bank in collaboration with a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Xploits Consulting Nigeria Limited has trained One Hundred and Ten Youths to acquire various Vocational Skills in Kano state.

Making the disclosure on Wednesday in Kano the Director Communications Xploits Consulting Nigeria Ltd. Mrs Grace Taiwo said the Bank and her NGO have supported youths in two Local government areas namely Kumbotso, and Municipal local governments to acquire Vocational Skills with a view to make them be productive members of the Society.

She enumerated some of the skills acquired by the beneficiaries in Kumbotso local government as Computer repairs, Phone repairs, Soap making, Beat Making among others .

The Director Communications revealed further that in Kano Municipal the Schools that benefitted from the gesture include GGSSS Salanta, and Sharada as (Host School) GGJAS Dalhat Chedi, GGSSS Hassana Sufi, GGSSS Shekara at Yakasai, and GGSSS Umma Zaria at Koki whole that of Kumbotdo local government include Kumbotso Junior Secondary School, GGSS Pankshekara, Chiranchi GGSS Guringawa and GSS Sheka among others .

Like wise the bank and the NGO have distributed PPEs to beneficiaries in the two local government areas with a view to help eradicate COVID 19 pandemic that ravaged the world in recent time and encouraged beneficiaries to follow the known C19 Protocols like wearing of Face Masks, Washing hands with hand Sanitisers and maintain Social distancing .