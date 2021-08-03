Access Bank, through the W Initiative has partnered Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to provide free breast and cervical screening treatments for 1,000 women in Lagos State in an effort to fight breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria,

The W Initiative, which is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women, is dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women in business; women and family; as well as young professional women.

At the core of the bank’s business is providing opportunities to access affordable healthcare services amongst other offerings available to women.

Speaking at the launch, Victor Etuokwu, executive director, retail banking division, said: “Early detection opens doors to timely care and treatment. While we do everything to provide bespoke financial services to our customers, we also harness every opportunity to make other solutions available. Their businesses, health and career are of utmost priority to us. Hence, the importance of this partnership.”

The Initiative is a five-month drive which commenced in June 2021 and will run till October 2021.