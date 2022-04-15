Access Bank has restated its commitment to provide support for entrepreneurs and small business owners as the Bank unveiled an online account opening platform for unregistered businesses.

The online account opening platform is a paperless and seamless digital process which allows customers to register their business account within five minutes without visiting a branch. And it is available for anyone above 18 years across Nigeria and the Diaspora.

Speaking to newsmen during the launching of the online account opening platform, group head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said: “it is about the millions of local businesses struggling to lay their foundation and growth.

“As part of our commitment to support entrepreneurs and small business owners, we have created a simple seamless digital platform for individuals to obtain an affordable and flexible account for their unregistered businesses which will give them access to digital loans from N250,000 to N10million, access to capacity building programme and trainings, business registration at a discounted rate for those unregistered businesses, Invitation to link up with investors and build a website.”

He stated that “We believe Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries.

“SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. They represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide.”

Ayodele also called on SMEs owners to ensure proper records keeping for their businesses and advised them against mixing business funds with personal expenses as it leads to poor corporate governance and risk of misappropriation of cash belonging to the business

Access Bank is recognised as one of the most innovative financial institutions in Africa. With over 40 million customers and 600 branches nationwide, it offers a range of products and services tailored to suit needs and lifestyle of its customers across multiple segments. The Bank offers various SMEs digitalized solutions to cater the vast majority of MSMEs.

Conference Persuades Nigerians For South East President

By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

A global Igbo think tank, Greater Nigeria Conference (GNC), is set to persuade Nigerians for a southeast president as the elections for Nigeria’s Presidency in 2023 take centre stage amongst parties, stakeholders and citizens.

The conference noted that it would unveil a stirring national conversation to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a Nigerian President from the South East region, as the fairest national consensus, Nigeria should make to them, especially now, for equity, justice and fairness to be seen as our unifying cornerstone.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday signed by GNC Media and Publicity, Collins Steve Ugwu, said the conference is slated to hold in Abuja on 25th April, 2022.

He said the conference is geared to gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, the elders, opinion molders, politicians, entrepreneurs, the youths, from the north and south, west and east, to a rational dialogue on the moral force of South East’s quest for Nigerian president from their zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The initiatives for this consequential conference by the nonpartisan foundation, for a greater Nigeria, is to underscore the need for progressive good governance, equity in diversity and fairness by inclusion, in the conscience of our national politics,” he said.

He added that they are convinced that Nigeria is never better ripe for a highly marginalized South East, to earn their desire for Nigerian Presidency through such deliberate sacrifice, as a steadfast reinforcement of our common nationhood.

Highlighting the imperatives that make the event a necessity, the executive secretary of Nzuko Umunna, Mr Ngozi Odumuko, noted that, at no time better than now, is best to cast the net of presidential recruitment to the Southeast, given the inspiring stature of men with proven capacity, competence, fitness and knowledge.