Access Bank Plc is set to make some customers millionaires on a daily basis through its DiamondXtra product.

This, it said is in a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season,

To this end, it said it is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million, another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) on December 25, 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, the bank intends to reward one customer daily with N1 million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Speaking during the unveiling of the campaign tagged ‘DiamondXtra Mega Draw’ in Lagos recently, the executive director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said: “There is no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win. Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra Mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1 million for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas Day for the Grand prizes.”

According to him, all you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000.

you save, you get a ticket into the Mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a Millionaire in the DiamondXtra Mega Draw.

Also, group head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh said that more than 31 customers will be rewarded with over N60 million during the campaign period.

“We want to change more lives and that is why we have taken the DiamondXtra scheme to another level. We want to empower more Nigerians financially during the festive period so that they can take care of their needs and loved ones too.

“We will be creating one millionaire every day in December and two lucky winners will go home with the grand prize money of N10 million and Salary4life (N100,000 for 20 years).

“This is our own way of celebrating Nigerians and ushering them into the yuletide season. We urge all our customers to take advantage of this great opportunity and join the winning train,” he pointed out.