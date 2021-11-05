Access Bank through its W initiative said it will conduct free diabetes screening for all its customers and staff as part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Diabetes Day slated for November 12, 2021.

The bank in a statement yesterday said the screening will take place across five locations of which three would be in Lagos, one in Abuja, one in Enugu and one at the PGD place specifically for staff.

The statement stated that the screening will cover blood sugar test, blood pressure, BMI and nutrition, fitness advisory and post-screening consultation amongst other offerings.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Group Head, W Initiative, Access Bank, Abiodun Olubitan, said, “Reports from the International Diabetes Federation shows that Nigeria has over two million diabetes cases and sadly a sizable portion of the cases recorded and those at risk are women.

We have found that an integral part of changing this narrative and bringing cases of diabetes to a bare minimum is having people learn the risk factors early, to this end, we partnered with Chronicare- to provide free diabetes screening to thousands of Nigerians with a focus on women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him the screening targets Nigerians in general but majorly those susceptible to diabetes due to hereditary traits and lifestyle choices as it is also open to people dealing with weight management issues and those who are too busy to go for regular health checkups.

“We are optimistic that this screening will drastically reduce the rates of diabetes incidences”, he added.