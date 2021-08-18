In its continuous stride at promoting savings culture and rewarding its customers, Access Bank Plc said it is set to reward customers with over N600 million in the DiamondXtra season 13 promo.

The promo which kickoff at the weekend will run for 12 months and would feature its reoccurring salary for life, Business Grant, Free Rent, education grant and different cash prize categories from its monthly and quarterly draw.

The Bank stated this at the media launch of DiamondXtra season 13 held in Lagos. According to the Bank, the last 12 seasons has attracted 2.5 million customers with over 22,000 directly impacted by the promo.

The executive director, Personal Banking of Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu said, “We have been rewarding and changing the lives of our customers for 12 years, and are excited to launch the 13th season of this amazing scheme. The DiamondXtra reward scheme is one of the ways the bank creates value and meets the needs of its loyal customers. With the launch of this new season, the reward scheme has been revitalized and reloaded to create winners every day. “

He said, DiamondXtra is one of the most successful deposit products in the country, as it not only encourages customers to save their money, gain interest on their savings but also rewards them as they keep saving, with life transforming prizes like Salary 4 Life, Business grants, education grants and so much more.”

On his part, Senior Banking advisor, Retail, Mr Robert Giles said, “From the very beginning, Diamond Xtra was designed by our customers themselves. They told us that the return on savings was small, yet the reason to save was to transform and improve lives. Since that initial launch we have shared over Five Billion Naira of prize money through daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly draws. We have given out education grants, business grants and Salary for life.

“Season 13 was designed by over 600,000 customers who were surveyed to inform them of the changes they want to see. Our customers said they want to keep Salary for life, Business Grant and Free Rent. They also told us to add lots of smaller prizes so everybody has a chance to win. And finally, they asked us to bring it closer to home, and that’s why this year we are taking Diamond Xtra into every neighborhood so that people can see the difference and share with friends. to Season 13.”

Also speaking at the launch, the Group head, Consumer banking, Adaeze Umeh said over 2000 customers would now be part of the consolation prize every quarter with special attention given to women and there is something for every family

“For season 13, the women will be greatly involved. For every draw we have about 10 of the winners will be women. One person will get the opportunity of getting a shopping allowance for N100, 000.”