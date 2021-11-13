Access Bank Plc and Verve Nigeria have offered cardholders 10 per cent discounts for purchases using their debit cards at the ongoing Konga Yakata, Nigeria’s Black Friday Sales plus.

The Konga Yakata 2021 shopping extravaganza runs from November 11 through Dec 12, 2021. It is widely regarded as the biggest sale event in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria.

The shopping fiesta, which kicked off on Thursday, is witnessing a massive rush from bargain-hungry shoppers, which feelers from within the company say is unprecedented in the history of Konga Yakata.

The explosion of traffic has been attributed to a mouthwatering offer of an extra 10 per cent discount from leading financial institutions, Access Bank as well as Verve Nigeria to card holders on all purchases made on Konga Yakata.

The development, which has lent an air of first-come, first-served and limited availability to both discount offers, has sparked a huge surge from thousands of shoppers, eager to be among the lucky ones to take advantage of the exciting deal.

In addition, feedback shows that several shoppers, who are non-card holders, have equally besieged their banks to apply for Access Bank or Verve cards.

Meanwhile, feelers from within Konga say the scramble for the 10% discounts offered to card-holders by Access Bank and Verve Nigeria has been recorded more heavily in shopping for computing products, with high specification devices by HP and Lenovo leading the line.

There has also been a noticeably heavy spike in orders for food items like rice, oil, tomato paste, flour, noodles as well as Wine & Spirits by cardholders.