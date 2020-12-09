By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank PLC has been awarded the ‘Best Brand in Sustainability’ and ‘SME Friendly Bank of the Year’ at the 2020 Brandcom Awards.

The organisers of Brandcom Awards, Brand Communicator, recognised Access Bank PLC for its Sustainability leadership and support to several small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), individuals and corporates. To crown a pleasant evening for the Bank, its Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe was named the ‘CEO of the Year (Financial Services)’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the Awards, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head of Sustainability at Access Bank PLC said, “Access Bank is committed to the promotion of inclusive and sustainable growth, and development across all sectors of the economy. This is why we have given ourselves the mandate as financiers to invest in sustainable projects while also providing innovative solutions which support global efforts as highlighted in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Access Bank, we recognise the importance of SMEs to the development of the national economy and more extensively, the success of the global Sustainability agenda. We are privileged to receive recognitions like this, and we will continue to play our part in improving lives” she concluded.

Advertisements

Through its Employee Volunteering Scheme – an initiative that empowers members of staff to give back to their communities – Access Bank has delivered several benefits, with more than 15,000 students, 1,000 vulnerable children and 4,000 hospital patients positively impacted. Access Bank has also collaborated with stakeholders and built models under its waste to wealth initiative as well as partnered with SMEFunds to provide local entrepreneurs with alternative cooking technology powered by biofuels. This partnership with SMEFunds sought to address the health concerns faced using unhealthy cooking technologies; end poverty by promoting sustainable enterprise development as well as help nature to recover itself by curbing the felling and selling of trees in rural communities.

According to the Convener of Brandcom Awards and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, Wigwe’s recognition was based on his admirable leadership which has seen Access Bank make innovative exploits in providing effective, sustainable market solutions and for placing the Nigerian banking industry on the global map.

Access Bank has upheld a culture of holistically integrating sustainability into its business operations. Access Bank recently became the first-ever African commercial bank to be granted Sustainability Certification under the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI).