BY CHIKA OKEKE, Abuja

Access Bank Plc in collaboration with Xploits Consulting Limited have trained about 77 youths in Gwagwalada and Abaji area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on digital skills.

Addressing the participants in Abuja yesterday, the director of communications, Xploits Consulting, Mrs Grace Taiwo said the purpose of the training was to impact the youth with the basic and intermediate digital skills such as computer literacy, internet safety and responsibility, use of Microsoft suite, social media marketing, website development, mini importation and affiliate marketing.

On his part, the assistant business service manager of Access bank, Gwagwalada branch, Mr. Solomon Iyinoluwa Alao enjoined the participants to be attentive as the world is going digital, saying that the training would be beneficial to different businesses.

At the digital training in Karu and Keffi local government areas in Nasarawa state, the programme officer of Xploits Consulting limited, Mr Daniel Ojo said that the programme was initiated to address the digital skills gap in Nigeria by training young people on basic and intermediate skills.

He said the digital training would provide employment opportunities for the youths and also enable them to run their businesses in the ever evolving and technological demanding world.

Responding, the Esu of Karu, HRH Dr Luka Panya Baba thanked the bank for providing employment opportunities for the youths, saying that with the current pandemic, the world has gone digital and the youths must embrace change.

Also speaking, the chairman of Karu Youth Council, Comrade Danladi Freeman Betusan called on the youths to extend the lessons learnt during the training on their businesses for a prosperous future.