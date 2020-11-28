An accident victim, Otunba Samuel Aiyeku, who boarded God Is Good Motors (GIGM) has decried neglect by the management of the transportation company.

Aiyeku with ticket No: H1633714 and seat number one was enroute Benin, Edo State from GIGM Utako, Abuja terminal when the accident occurred at about 9:20 am on May 8, 2018. He had since then been bedridden to date and receiving treatment.

When contacted, the legal director of GIGM, Paul Osuigwe, said that the company had paid N2.5 million to his account, but Aiyeku insisted that the management of GIGM should reimburse all his medical bills and pay for his surgery.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend, Aiyeku who is due for a hip replacement surgery in January said he has incurred several costs for his treatment, calling on GIGM to pay all incurred costs for his treatment.

Explaining how the accident occurred, he said “Just after Gwagwalada, all the passengers noticed the driver’s consistent high speed and kept cautioning the driver but he refused to adhere to their appeal.’’

Speaking further, he said that while the driver was trying to swerve to get out of potholes he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree where he sustained multiple fractures while two other passengers died.

Aiyeku said, “The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) made efforts for GIGM to take it up as a corporate social responsibility but they failed to turn up. No letter or notification of regret has been brought to me or my representative.”