The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, has stated that the Audit Monitoring Department in his Office has been provided with modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) to effectively carry out internal auditing and audit monitoring functions.

Idris stated this in Kaduna State at the opening of a week-long Retreat for Internal Auditors, with the theme Internal Audit in ICT Environment, a statement by the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, Henshaw Ogubike, stated.

According to the statement, Idris explained that “an Audit Capturing Centre has been established with a view to securing an interface with the IPPIS and GIFMIS platforms through which transactions can be viewed online/real time. Also, assorted appropriate hardware and software and their requisite licences have been acquired”.

According to him, the procurement of the equipment and the effort to enhance the competence of Internal Auditors was in furtherance of the public financial management reforms currently being implemented by the Federal Government.

The Accountant General of the Federation emphasised that inorder to function effectively in the contemporary world, “Internal Auditors must be ICT literate and must be vastly knowledgeable in public financial reforms and processes”.

He assured that at the Retreat, the Internal Auditors will be given adequate orientation on the functionality of the modern auditing softwares.

Idris stated that since 2010, his Office has embarked on the internal audit modernisation project, in collaboration with the World Bank under the umbrella of the Economic Reforms and Governance Projects (ERGP).

He said so far, “many staff handling internal audit schedules at the OAGF and the Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) have been trained in a bid to enhance their professional capacity in accordance with internationally recognised best practices in gate-keepimg and risk-hedging”.

He reiterated the importance of Internal Audit Reports as one of the tools to safeguard public assets and trust and advised that these Reports must always be factual, accurate, timely, of high quality and must pass the integrity test.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai noted that as Nigeria battles with the global health pandemic and economic slowdown, there is need more than ever before for fiscal accountability and transparency. He called on the Internal Auditors to remain resolute in discharging their responsibilities and helping the Miniatries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to attain excellence.

Governor Ahmad el-Rufai, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadisa Balarabe expressed optimism that the Retreat will endow the Internal Auditors with renewed knowledge, capabilities, competence and commitment to ensure and guarantee better audit processes and further promote fiscal transparency, accountability and sustainability in the public service.