BY ISRAEL BULUS, KADUNA

The national president, Atyap Community Development Association, (ACDA) Comrade Silas Adamu and his daughter have died in a ghastly auto crash along Abuja – Kaduna highway.

It was gathered that his Wife sustained various degree of injuries.

A closed ally to the ACDA who confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP said the incident occurred at around 2-3pm Monday when he was returning to Kaduna from Abuja.

According to him, the fatal accident occurred near Toll-Gate shortly before Gonin Gora in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The source said Silas was also the National Secretary of Nigeria Medical Association of Nigeria was in the vehicle with his wife and daughter when they ran into a truck.

The corpse have so far been deposited at St Gerrard Hospital.