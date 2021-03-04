By Our Correspondent

Veteran broadcaster and Nollywood actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, is dead.

The veteran died yesterday after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer, according to an NTA report.

As an actor and broadcaster, on October 1, 2015, Daba won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as “Inspector Waziri.”

Daba attended St. Edward’s Secondary School Freetown, Sierra Leone where he grew up but got higher degrees in many institutions, including Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Daba got a chance as a broadcaster in 1968, when he met a certain Alifa Baba Hammed who found him impressive and arranged for an audition at the Radio Television, Kaduna.

He worked as a news anchor, reporter and editor at RKTV, NTPC Lagos and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Lagos.

His acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s, starring in Cockcrow at Dawn. On February 3, 2018, Daba joined Project Pink Blue to walk against cancer to commemorate World Cancer Day.

Daba announced his diagnosis of Leukemia and Prostate Cancer in 2017 and was supported with funds by some influential Nigerians including Josephine Obiajulu Odumakin, Mabel Oboh, Femi Otedola, Azuka Jebose and Soni Irabor.