The Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) has said that all is set for the 28th Annual FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference, slated for 15 – 17 May 2022 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. ACEN which hosts the conference is one of the Member Associations of FIDIC. FIDIC is the International Federation of Consulting Engineers which was founded in 1913.

FIDIC Africa is the Group of African Member Associations of FIDIC, and it represents the interest of the consulting engineering industry in the African region. Membership of FIDIC AFRICA region now stands at 18 national member associations in Africa. The member countries include Angola, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa.

Engr Fatai Ajibade Oke FNSE, President of ACEN, says the conference, with the theme, Infrastructure Development in Africa, provides participants an opportunity to discuss the pertinent issues that pertain to engineering consulting and infrastructure development.

“The Annual FIDIC Africa Conference is one of the biggest networking events for African consulting engineers.

provides a forum for consulting engineers, legal practitioners, Ministry & Government Bodies, Academia/Education Providers, Financial Institutions, Construction Services, Infrastructure Industry, and other stakeholders in the built environment from the public and private sectors to share ideas on best practices.”

“In line with ACEN vision, which is to remain the ultimate reference business association of choice for organisations providing professional engineering consultancy services in Nigeria, the conference will also provide the participants an opportunity to learn from one another the most effective ways of dealing with diverse challenges, in order to achieve value for money and improve the quality of life for the people”, Engr. Fatai Ajibade Oke FNSE continued.

Engr Charles ‘Yele Akindayomi FNSE, a Past President of ACEN and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), informed that the three-day conference offers companies actively involved in all areas pertaining to providing solutions in infrastructure development around the African continent and beyond the opportunity to exhibit their products and services to prospective customers who will be attending the conference.

He went on to say that the conference, which will be a hybrid one – allowing physical and online attendance – will feature twenty-two speakers who will speak on the various sub-themes of the conference. He listed the sub-themes to include Global Partnerships with African Consultancies for Infrastructure delivery; Sustainability and maintenance of Infrastructure: Exploring diverse opportunities; Infrastructure Delivery: Best practices towards enhanced sustainable implementation; Infrastructure Development and the Environment: Examining the main issues; The PPP model and infrastructure development in Africa; Infrastructure development and Technology: The potential benefits to Africa’s Economy.

“The 28th Annual FIDIC Africa Infrastructure Conference with major sponsorship support from Lagos State Government, promises to be a rewarding experience for all participants in particular and for engineering consulting practitioners in general,” the LOC Chairman concluded.