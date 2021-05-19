The apex sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has advised Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai to reconsider his decision particularly on downsizing of workforce in the state.

In the same vein, ACF also called on the NLC to, on its part, reconsider its stance, adding that its displeasure against the government had already gone on record.

ACF, in a statement through its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, observed that “For two days now the activities of the Kaduna state government have been crippled by a strike called by the NLC.

“Hospitals, electricity/ water services, the airport, the road/rail transport and many other services in the state have been crippled.

“The ACF advises the Kaduna state government to reconsider its decision particularly on downsizing the workforce in the state’s services.

“We suggest that, as a way out, maybe those earlier marked for layoff should be given some more time to make sure they acquire new and or additional skills.

“Labour should also reconsider their stand. Nigeria is already faced with so many problems that a strike that has crippled the strategically located town of Kaduna for days running will only make things worse for the ordinary man,” ACF stressed.