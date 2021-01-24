BY BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna and ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Yoruba socio-cultural and political group, Afenifere and the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have expressed divergent views over the attack on a Fulani settlement on Friday night in Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State where the house and property of Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Sarkin Fulani, were destroyed.

The ACF while reacting to the attack called for the perpetrators to be arrested by the government, warning that if not quickly averted, the situation may destabilize the whole country.

Afenifere however described the reaction of the ACF over the attack as “hypocritical tears”.

This came just as the Oyo State government said it was probing the attack.

A source in the government told our reporter yesterday that a government delegation was set to visit trouble spots today to assess situation, adding that the new commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko, would lead the police delegation to be joined by officers and men of the police tactical team already deployed from Abuja.

“The team will meet stakeholders and traditional rulers and assess the extent of damage, if any. The team will engage youths and calm frayed nerves. It is not clear at press time who will lead the government team, but sources said Governor Seyi Makinde had constituted a high powered delegation among his senior officials to embark on this trip,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the ACF in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said, “There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho, an agitator for O’odua Republic who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland is the instigator of the attack.

“The most disturbing aspect of the attack is the allegation that the security agents who were earlier warned about its imminence stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.

“The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the federal and state governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilize the whole country.

“We recall that the civil war in the 60’s started with attacks and counter attacks like this”.

ACF reiterated that governments at all level must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself, adding that those who carried out the attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law be allowed to take its course.

“If this is not done there maybe counter attacks in the North and the country will be up in flames. The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast”.

In its response, the Afenifere national publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, in a statement, said the Arewa group cannot threaten Yoruba with war.

“The attention of Afenifere has been drawn to the hypocritical tears of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) over clashes in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State occasioned by the inimical activities of Fulani herdsmen against indigenous Yoruba people.

“While we have gone to a great length to sue for peace and have appealed to our pained people to be law abiding even with the daily provocations of the Fulani and harassment of our people, we frown at the very arrogant and insulting ACF statement, especially their reference to the event of 1966”, part of the statement read.

Afenifere said, “We must make it clear to them that they cannot threaten us with a war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land.

“We are miffed that a body like ACF that has never shown any remorse over the killing of our people can open their mouths anyhow now because there are consequences for the irresponsible actions of their people.”

Sarkin Fulani relocates to Ogun State

Meanwhile, as a result of the Friday night unrest, the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, yesterday said he had relocated to Odeda local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the community leader, family members and followers trekked through the forest to Ogun State from Oyo State.

He told newsmen that many of his family members were shot by the angry youths but quickly added that none of his family members was killed in the fracas.

Abdulkadir narrated how his wives and children were sent out of the settlement by youths, adding that 11 vehicles and houses were burnt in the process.

He said, “As we speak, we are in the bush in Odeda, Ogun State. Our cars, numbering about 11, have been burnt. Some of my children sustained injuries and we are looking for a way to get them to hospital. My children have left their houses for the bush. We need the government to help us. Police, Operation Burst and other security agencies were there when they set my house ablaze.

“Those boys shot my wife, my son and his wife. They shot one of my neighbours, but we thank God none of them is dead. I walked all through the night in the bush but I am safe here