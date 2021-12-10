The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned Nigerians to be careful with their choices in 2023 or be ready to face the consequences of their choices.

The chairman, ACF national executive committee (NEC) Chief Audu Ogbe stated this yesterday at a press conference with journalists at the national secretariat of the forum shortly after he led a high-powered delegation on a condolence visit to the family of one of the founding fathers of the forum, the late General Inuwa Wushishi in Kaduna.

Chief Ogbe, when asked about the 2023 general elections, said, “We must be careful how we choose our leaders. If we make bad choices in 2023, Nigeria and Nigerians will suffer,” adding that the forum will not endorse people who will not deliver.

Although he said the forum is not partisan but will remain a pressure group, he lamented that political parties in Nigeria are not working.

“Party management is hopelessly low in Nigeria; parties must be accountable to the people; politics is not warfare. We want equity and justice,” he said.

On ACF’s take on zoning and quest for the presidency to be zoned to South East, he said, “That is left for political parties to decide. We must be a united country; the South East should put up their team, move around and lobby; they have a genuine quest like every other Nigerian.

“If they lobby, they will be surprised what Nigerians will say and do. For ACF, we will always show understanding to whatever is in the best interest of Nigeria,” he said.

On the declaration of bandits as terrorists, he said, “it is a good decision to declare bandits as terrorists,” citing example of their recent setting ablaze of travellers in Sokoto, which he described as barbaric.

He urged the bandits to lay down their arms and embrace peace, even as he attributed the current insecurity in the country to failure on the part of government, the economy, high cost of living, unemployment and failure of the local government system.

“Unemployed youths now migrate to the city and, mostly for lack of what to do, take to drugs and end up taking solace in criminality. We encourage the security agencies to improve on their present efforts to end these senseless killings and all forms of criminality,” he said.