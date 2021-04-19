ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has congratulated the Zamfara State government for exposing the security men who are assisting bandits in the state.

ACF, in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said, “We are happy that Governor Bello Matawalle has authorised the exposure of yet another round of soldiers who have been supplying arms and ammunition to bandits.

“These criminals have used these arms to make sure that the law abiding people of Zamfara and Nigeria know no peace”.

“Now that seven of them are exposed and arrested, the ACF joins all patriots in hailing the governor and calls on all other Nigerians with information on these evil men to expose them so that Nigeria will experience peace and economic progress”.