The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the increase in criminal acts in Nigerian schools.

The forum in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary Mr Emmanuel Yawe cited the kidnap and murder of a five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, by her teacher at a private school in Kano State.

“This is a horror story comparable to what happened in December last year when Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College was bullied and tortured to death because he refused to join cult groups.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum would like to call the attention of the authorities to this new epidemic of drugs, brutality, cults and death which is taking over all schools across the country and endangering the lives of our children and the future of our country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These horrors are not limited to private schools. But we are particularly concerned about what goes on in private schools because they take their students as commodities which should be traded for money,” the forum said.

It added that it was of the view that the trend would not only destroy the future of innocent children but that of Nigeria. It urged government to step and check the trend in time.

“The government has to look into schools they own. Our children have reported to us similar acts of bullying in government and even military schools where they are bullied to join cult groups or indulge in homosexual acts.

“This press release serves as a warming to the government to save the Nigerian children who have been trapped in this web of inhumanity created by school teachers, proprietors and administrators,” the ACF said.

ADVERTISEMENT