The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar for the successful operation on Abuja- Kaduna road last week in which no fewer than 50 bandits were reportedly killed.

ACF in a statement signed by the chairman, National Executive Committee (NEC) Chief Audu Ogbe, averred that the bandits have for some time now taken control of that road and made life unbearable for innocent travellers on it, with many robbed, killed and kidnapped for ransom.

The forum said it is indeed heartwarming to hear that “they have been dealt a heavy blow by our gallant forces.”

ACF therefore called on the other security forces – Army, Police,

Navy, DSS- to borrow a leaf from the good example of the Air force and take the fight to the doorsteps of the insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements that are making life very unbearable for law abiding citizens in Nigeria.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum assures the President and his security forces that we do not only criticize them when they go wrong but are willing and will commend them when they do the right thing”, the statement explained.