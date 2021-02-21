BY Hembadoon Orsar, Isaiah Benjamin |

Apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) have tasked both the federal and state governments to ensure adequate security around schools.

The ACF, through its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe said; “the 1999 Constitution says the primary responsibility of government is to protect the citizenry. If the government cannot do that, it must be held to account for the mandate it enjoys. We as citizens cannot say why government is failing to protect students”.

In his reaction, the Publicly Secretary of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF), Hon. Sule Audu said the forum welcomes the decision that security should be provided in schools across the country

According to him, this should apply to all schools, including those in rural communities to prevent attacks on pupils.

He also said the Forum is backing the community policing system as it will help combat act of criminality.

He said, “We have enough youths to employ into the security system in this country and once everybody is involved in security at least 80 per cent security will be guaranteed within the country but when all the youths are roaming the street unemployed they become informants to the bandits”

“So I think is very important for every governor to ensure that there is security in all schools within their domains,, that is why we are calling for Community Policing because with Community Policing, the governor of the state is in charge, the Local Government is also in charge. They know whom to employ, so definitely it will go a long way in curbing security challenges we are facing but by the time you employ a Yoruba man from Lagos and send him to come and work in one of the communities in Benue as a security agent, he doesn’t understand their language, whatever their discussing he will not know so it will make no sense.”

But when they employ people that the community members know them and are also conversant of the terrain they will be their with the people speak the same language so community Policing is very important and the North Central Peoples Forum are in support of the call for Governors.

He said, the Forum also informed that it is organising a security and peace summit that would provide a platform for all stakeholders in the geopolitical zone to discuss and proffer solutions to insecurity issues that is gradually eating deep into the survival of the zone and FCT.