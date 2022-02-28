As presidential hopefuls continue to woo top Nigerian leaders for the top seat ahead of the 2023 general election, prominent socio-cultural regional bodies have urged the ‘kingmakers’ in the country to ensure they are guided by justice and equity.

Specifically, they were referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, and former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar.

In the past few months, the homes of these three former Nigerian leaders had become a Mecca of sorts by presidential aspirants since the race for the 2023 presidency began in earnest.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP on what Nigerians should expect from these prominent leaders, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said the elder statesmen should prioritise justice and fairness ahead of 2023.

National publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said, “Outside endorsement, Obasanjo and others should talk to other leaders to ensure that the person who will emerge in 2023 will actualise justice and fair play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On its part, the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), said beyond endorsing candidates, the leaders should remain as statesmen.

Spokesperson of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe said, “The ACF cannot speak for these people. They have their spokesmen and also always speak for themselves. What the ACF expects of them is that they will continue to be statesmen and nothing more ahead of the 2023 election”.

Also, the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) said the former leaders should be talking about how to unite Nigerians rather than endorsing candidates for the 2023 general election.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, president-general of MOSIEND, Kennedy Tonjo West, wondered why the former leaders were shying away from guiding Nigerians into the path of unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

West stated: “Right now, it appears to us that these elder statesmen, the Abdulsalami Abubakars, the Babangidas, the Obasanjos and the Gowons are not talking about how to unite this country.

“And the only way to unite this country is when you give justice to the so-much oppressed regions. All of them are on their departure lounge. Yet, they are saying away from telling Nigerians what to do.”

The MOSIEND leader called for the jettisoning of the 1999 constitution and the drafting of a new constitution, insisting that the existing laws were imposed on Nigerians.

He said: “Our take on the endorsement being given by national leaders to one politician or the other is not what is going to solve the problem.

“There should be no election in 2023 until the 1999 constitution, which was imposed on Nigerians is jettisoned and a fresh constitution be drafted that will address constitutional abnormalities, constitutional frictions that are tearing this country apart.

“We have issues of restructuring everywhere, we have issues of Biafra wanting a secession, and we have issues of Oduduwa wanting a country of their own.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For its part, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) urged the leaders, especially those of the northern extraction, to ensure power shifts to the South.

LEADERSHIP reports that even though it is not explicitly stated in the constitution, Nigeria has been sharing power between the North and the South, Christians and Muslims.

The incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is of the Muslim North extraction will complete a two term of eight years by 2023.

But interest from politicians from all parts of the country, especially those from the North to take over from Buhari has been raising concern.

While the Southern governors under the leadership of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akerodolu, has declared that the South must produce Buhari’s successor, some northerners, especially politicians have viewed the comment as insulting, insisting that since they have the population and the voting strength, power should remain in the North.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, president of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, warned that if the Nigerian leaders fail to intervene and power does not shift to the South, it will affect the unity of the country.

“The leader and a statesman is supposed to lead people in the way of Justice and fair play,” Pogu said, adding that if Abdulsalami, IBB and Gowon do not prevail on politicians of the Northern extraction to bury their presidential ambition in favour of the South in the 2023 general election, it will affect the unity of Nigeria.

“They must look at the issues, analise them and see what will bring peace and progress,” Pogu told the former Nigerian leaders.

He continued: “We have looked passionately at the Nigerian situation. The insecurity In the North, the economy has gone bad, we hope people that are entrepreneurs will come in and resolve the issue.

“If a northerner is here and the North is being ravaged by insecurity, we need somebody from the South that will ensure justice. We need somebody who is not going to be nepotism or tribalistic. We need somebody who will look at the problem as a leader. We know that as a country, some sections have not had a shot in the presidency.

“We must look at that region that has not had a shot, and select someone credible from there. We want the issue of rotation of power to continue.

“We’ve said it here that by 2023 the presidency should go to the South. In the South, the people know that the South East are the most marginalized. Our own goal is to suggest, shout, and make contribution. But at the end of the day, anyone selected from the South should be the next president”.

According to him, as Abdulsalami, IBB and Gowon keep receiving presidential candidates across the country, they should be told the truth that power should shift to the South.

“In their endorsement, Gowon, IBB and Abdulsalami should ensure that they tell the candidates that power should go to the South. They are elder statesmen and we believe they want good for the country. We believe they are going to ensure that Nigeria remains indivisible and peaceful”.

He further noted that if power goes to the South, many Nigerians will believe in the oneness of the country. It’s not about population alone. It is about carrying everyone and every part of the country along. It is time we continue to pursue unity.”

Meanwhile, former deputy governor of Kaduna State, James Bawa Magaji, has said that power rotation is not constitutional, insisting that anyone interested in the seat should be allowed to contest for the office of president come 2023.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Magaji recalled that Moshood Abiola won the 1993 presidential election not as a result of zoning.

Magaji said, “I don’t believe in zoning because it is not democratic. It is a shenanigan that robs Peter to pay Paul. After all, Abiola won election in 1993, not based on zoning but his wide spread acceptability across Nigeria.

“So also president Muhammadu Buhari who won election because of his wide spread acceptability and followership across the country. The presidency of Nigeria is not child’s play. Therefore, anybody who wants to be president must undertake a self-internal capability test. And if he has what it takes, he should run for president irrespective of where the person comes from. This will likely bring positive result to the person rather than zoning which has no general voter guarantee,” Magaji said.

Magaji who notes that in a democracy every person, people and group have the rights to vote and be voted for charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the conduct of a credible election in 2023.

While calling on Nigerians, irrespective of region, to participate fully in the next election, he said they should vote for people of integrity.

“Nigerians must vote for people with capacity to do the job. We must never again go down the road of voting based on non-entitic and idiotic primordial bases. Ethnicity, religion, sectional and all of these sentiments have never led us anywhere other than sorrow, tears and deaths,” Magaji added.