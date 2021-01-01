BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has raised the alarm over influx of weapons to the country, calling on the government to act fast to apprehend the perpetrators.

ACF said at its last meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), in October 2020, their members particularly from Sokoto and Zamfara state reported that large consignments of camels were crossing the borders into Nigeria with a lot of baggage on their backs on a daily basis.

A statement issued by the chairman, (NEC) of the ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe said they observed that nobody checks their baggage and nobody knows what is being brought into Nigeria.

The (ACF) asked the security agencies, what the camels are carrying and where they are heading.

ACF said it is alarmed that this kind of situation should persist at a time when weapons of all kinds are coming into the country and worsening the climate of terror and national uncertainty.