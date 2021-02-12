BY BODE GBADEBO, ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has written a letter to the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, protesting the exclusion of the northern part of the country from critical aspects of the nation’s financial life.

In the letter dated January 29, 2021 and signed by its chairman and former minister of agriculture and rural development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, the ACF observed that Northern Nigeria, which is the most populous region in the country, is “unserved and underserved”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, the forum noted that government’s policy of financial inclusion targeted at people at the grassroots who form the critical mass of Nigerians by creating jobs and engaging the youths in gainful entrepreneurship may not succeed in the north.

Ogbeh observed that the Microfinance Banks that are looked upon to serve the majority of the people all over the country are not properly positioned to do this.

“Only one government owned Micro Finance which is fairly new in the business is being patronized by CBN to disburse intervention funds, thereby neglecting and denying other duly licensed Microfinance Banks across the country the privilege and opportunity to participate in this noble cause,” the letter stated.

According to the ACF chairman, this bank enjoys the unfair advantage of cheap government funds from the government while other Microfinance Banks have to source for expensive funds to compete with the favoured bank in the same market.

He said for the government’s policy of ‘intervention funds’ to the economically poor and micro, small and medium enterprises in every nook and cranny of this country, particularly the north, to be successful other strong and reliable microfinance banks must be involved.

The letter also criticised tCBNs new capital requirement for microfinance banks.

ACF stated: “The astronomical review of the CBNs new capital requirement will see the demise of most of the Microfinance Banks presently operating in the north”.

It said only 310 microfinance banks are operational in the north and with the new policy, only 15 per cent of them will survive.

This development, he observed, will further exclude a good part of the north from financial services and inclusion, compound the negative effects of the second wave of COVID19, aggravate the poverty level of the north and weaken the insecurity of the region.

The forum also condemned the April 2021 closing date for the recapitulation of the microfinance banks and suggested April 2025, contending that it will give the banks more time to source for the funds needed at this time of economic depression.

While appreciating the efforts of the CBN in alleviating poverty, Chief Ogbeh urged the CBN governor to accept the suggestions put to him by the ACF in good faith.

Senate Invites Emefiele, Yuguda Over Cryptocurrency Ban

Meanwhile, the Senate yesterday mandated its committees on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; ICT and Cybercrime and Capital Market to invite the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and the director-general of the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, to explain the recent ban of Cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria by the apex bank.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion and the subsequent adoption of a proposed amendment to its resolution by Senator Hassan Hadejia (APC – Jigawa North East) at plenary.

Sponsor of the motion, Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang (PDP – Plateau North), drew the attention of the Upper Chamber to the recent directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria, stopping all financial institutions from transacting in Cryptocurrencies, while recalling earlier directives by the apex bank in January, 2017, and February, 2018, which forbade banks not to use, hold, trade and transact in Crypto currencies.

The lawmaker said, “The decision of the CBN is said to have been predicated on the need to safeguard the Nigerian economy from the adverse effects of the Crypto currency regime which are unregulated digital or virtual currencies that are issued by anonymous entities and secured by cryptography.”

Gyang observed that the CBN considers cryptography as a financial method that encrypts and hides codes that prevent oversight, accountability and regulation, thereby violating and contravening existing law as only the Central Bank is authorized by law to issue legal tender.

He said, “Concerned that Crypto currency by nature is anchored on anonymity, obscurity and concealment of its patrons and actors, making it difficult if not impossible to trace, track and uncover those that may deploy it for ignoble and illegal usage such as money laundering, terrorism financing, drug purchase, cybercrime, etc;

“Aware that the action and directive of the CBN has attracted sharp reactions from Nigerians and has become a topical subject of National discuss; and “Realized that Crypto currency is both an opportunity and a threat, hence the Senate has a responsibility to ensure that the nation and citizens do not miss out on the opportunities that Crypto currency offers and in the same vein, mitigate and prevent likely consequential effects on the nation’s economy and security”.

Co-sponsor of the motion, Senator Mukhail Adetokumbo Abiru (APC – Lagos East), advanced side-by-side arguments for and against the accommodation of Cryptocurrency transactions in Nigeria’s financial institutions.

CBN Orders Banks To Accept Travel Documents, Refugee ID For Transactions

Meanwhile, the CBN has ordered commercial banks and other financial institutions to accept Machine Readable Travel Documents (MRCTD) and Refugee Identification Cards as statutory documents for financial transactions.

The apex bank said its decision was driven by the challenges asylum seekers and refugees face with means of identification while conducting financial transactions in Nigeria.

The MRCTD is issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service. The order was given through a memo to the financial institutions and payment service providers in the country signed by the Director, Finance Policy Regulation Department, CBN, Kevin Amugo on Wednesday.

Before now, banks only accept international passports, driver’s license, national identity card, INEC registration card, student ID card and office ID card.

But CBN memo said, “All banks and financial institutions are referred to the provisions of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations 2013 (as amended) on customer due diligence”.

“They should note that MRCTD issued by the Nigeria Immigration Services; and the Refugee Identity Card issued by the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, are adequate means of identification for banking transactions.”