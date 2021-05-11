ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

The apex northen sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for thorough investigation into the arrested helicopter, alleged to be supplying arms to bandits.

ACF in a statement issued and signed by the national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, noted that “Early in March this year at the height of the kidnap of students of Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, in Zamfara State, the federal government slammed a ban on flights over the state.

“In reaction, our National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states such as Borno, Taraba, Benue, Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.

“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supplies for the criminals has been arrested. The accounts are rather confusing with the rather scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft.

“The General has since dismissed the rumour that he owns it. We have diligently followed these sordid revelations in the media.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum is convinced that there is need for an open and transparent investigation on the orders of the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, we hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about fighting our security challenges” the forum stressed.