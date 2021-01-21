BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN,

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the fire that engulfed the Shagari Modern Market, popularly called new market on Tuesday 20 January 2021.

ACF in a statement issued by the national publicity Secretary Emmanuel Yawe said, “This is one Sokoto market fire too many because just about a year ago, a part of the old market in the same Sokoto was engulfed in a fire that burnt down about 20 shops.

“The source of the most recent fire outbreak is said to be an electric generator. We however urge the authorities concerned to dig further for the real cause as we consider this Sokoto market fire one too many. The root cause must be discovered.

ACF sympathizes with those who suffered losses in the fire and appreciate the efforts of other sympathisers like Governor Nelson Wike who donated N500 million to the victims.

“We must however go beyond trying to douse the inferno with money. We must investigate it properly to find lasting solutions not only in Sokoto but such other markets in the north like the Jos market that have frequent fires.”