Worried by the continued killings in Nigeria and northern Nigeria in particular, the apex northern socio-political group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and all the northern governors.

ACF in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, averred that, with the unabated killings particularly in the northern region, it appears that only the lives of the President, the governors, those of their immediate families and their offices matter most.

“The President and the northern governors are unwittingly creating the impression that only their lives, those of their immediate family members and their offices matter.

“The ACF believes the President and the northern governors have the capacity to do better than this.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum will like to put on record its total disapproval, frustration and anger agaisnt what appears to be an endless orgy of killings in Northern Nigeria. The latest incidence took place in Giwa local government of Kaduna State where 38 innocent citizens were hacked to death,” it said.

According to ACF, quoting Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, many houses, trucks, cars and food crops were destroyed during the attacks that left 38 persons dead.

“While the ACF joins the the Governor of Kaduna and the President of Nigeria in consoling those who suffer loses during the latest attacks, we call on all the state governments and the Federal Government to show more empathy and sympathy in such grave security breaches. Nothing stops the President and a State governor from visiting such places.

“We sadĺy note that he has never felt it necessary to do so. In fact following his example, not one governor has done so except Governor Zulum of Borno.

“Just a few days ago also in Askira Uba in Borno, where 10 people were killed and uncountable numbers taken away.

“The people affected by these savage attacks are thus left to think that their lives don’t count,” ACF stated.