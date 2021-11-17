Apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has cautioned its South East counterpart, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, against sending love messages with catapult in their quest to produce the country’s president in 2023, saying it could be counter-productive.

Similarly, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said propaganda will not help the Igbo to achieve their dream and should be avoided by those engaging in it.

Ohanaeze and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) had averred that Igbo presidency in 2023 will arrest separatist agitation in the South East.

The national president, Ohanaeze Youth Worldwide, Mazi Damian Okafor, said Igbo presidency will stop separatist agitation in the region and restore a lasting peace.

But ACF’s national publicity secretary, Mr Emmannuel Yawe, said, “We think the Ohanaeze is mistaken on this. In the First Republic, we had an Igbo man as president (even if it was ceremonial); we had an Igbo man as Senate President; Igbo were ministers with the most juicy portfolios; Igbo were in control as vice chancellors in almost all Nigerian universities; Igbo controlled the officer corps of the Nigerian Army and that is why they were able to stage a bloody overthrow of the government.

“We believe the Igbo are entitled like any other ethnic group to produce the president of Nigeria. This however cannot be achieved by abusing other ethnic nationalities and intimidating them with threats.

“It can be done through discussion, persuasion, open demonstration of and messages of love. The Ohanaeze group should know that you do not send messages of love with catapult,” ACF stressed.

On the part of AYCF, Shettima said, “Nigeria has come of age with some of these propaganda and unnecessary agitations, Days of blackmailing is equally over, nobody gets carried away with some of the unguided utterances. We are all aware that most of these agitations are being sponsored by Politicians against the North.