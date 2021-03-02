ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed surprises by a statement credited to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mutawalle that he knows the identity of the Kidnappers who kidnapped the Jangebe school girls.

According to ACF, the governor was reported in the media to have told 17 Emirs who paid a sympathy visit to him on the kidnap of 317 school girls from Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara that he knew the identity of the kidnappers and that if he revealed their identity, Nigerians will be shocked.

ACF not comfortable with such statement in a reaction issued and signed by the National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe said, “We ask the governor to reveal their identity and let Nigerians be shocked or even the heavens fall.

“We also ask the security agencies to question the governor on the identifies of the criminals he is trying to hide. If he refuses to disclose their identities, he must be treated as an accomplice to the criminal act of kidnapping.

“The ACF has been embarrassed by the spate of kidnappings especially of school children spreading like wild fire all over the north. People in positions of authority that will help us out of this mess like Governor Mutawalle must stop embarrassing the north and country with careless statements on a serious issue like the kidnappings of school children.

“Zamfara State and the north are way behind the rest of the country in educational development. The serial kidnappings of school pupils in the north will only worsen a bad and unacceptable state of education in the North” ACF maintained.