Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has said the achievements recorded so far by the Nigerian Army towards ensuring security of lives and property in the state has changed the people’s perception about the military.

The governor while speaking at this year’s West African Social Activities (WASA) held at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Oojo, Ibadan, mark the end of the 2021 training for the Nigerian Army, added that the current administration in Oyo State remains committed to promoting the already existing cordial-military relationship for the betterment of good people of the state.

In a keynote address read by the Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, the governor stated that the Nigerian Army had recorded these achievements without prejudice to its respect for the Rules of Law.

According to him, “I have personally noted the achievements of Operation Burst in Oyo State, where the Nigerian Army plays a key role.

“I wish to use this occasion of WASA, to commend the gallant officers and soldiers of 2 Division Ibadan in particular and the entire Nigerian Army at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to categorically state in clear terms that the impact of the achievements of the Nigerian Army during this period has added greater values, respect, honour and dignity to our perception as a people, about the Nigerian Army.”

“I am glad that the Nigerian Army has recorded these achievements without prejudice to its respect for the Rules of Law. I have personally noted the achievements of Operation Burst in Oyo State, where the Nigerian Army plays a key role. I wish to use this occasion of WASA, to commend the gallant officers and soldiers of 2 division Ibadan in particular and the entire Nigerian Army at large.

“Ì also want to assure you that the government and the good people of Oyo State will continue to support and cooperate with the Nigerian Army especially in Oyo State, in order to reap the full dividends of peace and security “ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT