By The Society For Media Advocacy On Health, Nigeria

Twenty-six years after the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, Nigeria is still struggling to achieve unhindered use of family planning methods amid several myths and misconceptions.

This is particularly common among Nigerian women who are in the reproductive age from15 to 49, who wish to use modern contraceptives, but are discouraged from doing so due to certain misconceptions based on deep-rooted socio-cultural beliefs.

Over the years, many researches on the issue have focused on individual beliefs about contraception; given that myths spread easily within communities, and hinder women from accessing family planning commodities.

Myths and misconceptions vary from country to country. For instance, in Nigeria, some myths about family planning, which are prevalent at the individual and community levels are that “people who use contraceptives end up with health problems,” “contraceptives are dangerous to women’s health” and” “contraceptives can harm your womb.”

Others are, “the use of modern family planning methods at a young age can cause infertility and prevent one from getting pregnant in the future,” “use of condoms can cause low sperm count,” “a woman cannot get pregnant soon after delivery if her menses has not returned.”

There are still examples of misconceptions about how contraceptives like implants tend to disappear inside a woman’s body.

Some believe that when used, implants walk round the woman’s body, starting from hand to the brain, while majority of the women claim that family planning causes cancer.

Other myths and misconceptions further say, “a woman cannot get pregnant soon after delivery if she is breastfeeding,” “modern family planning fails,” “traditional family planning methods are safer and more effective than modern methods,” “women are operated on during insertion or removal of implant.”

Sadly, malignant, difficult-to-address myths and misconceptions around modern contraception still hinder or prevent millions of women from beginning or continuing to use a method.

When the Cairo conference convened delegations from 180 countries, including Nigeria, thousands of non-governmental organisations, and activists from around the world in 1994, the average number of births per woman was 3.0. The conference endorsed a new approach to stabilise population and enhance development by recognising women’s critical role. Two and a half decades later, the global fertility rate has dropped to 2.5.

But, this is not true about Nigeria, which has emerged fourth most fertile African country at a yearly population growth of six million, according to the ‘2020 World Population Data Sheet’ by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB).

Sadly, her rising population, along with its fertility and birth rate, is also two times higher than its death rate.

As the fourth among the most fertile countries, its fertility rate put at 5.7, exceeds both the continent’s and global average Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which is 4.4 and 2.3 respectively, the PRB data further showed.

Unfortunately, not every Nigerian woman of reproductive age who needs modern family planning has access to it.

Indeed, surveys show that a major reason is concern about side effects and/or health risks of contraceptive methods.

However, the surveys don’t show how many of these women are avoiding modern contraception because of myths and misconceptions about the various methods.

Obviously, reaching more Nigerian women who still want to plan childbearing, but aren’t using contraception, will require innovative tactics and approaches to break down the myths and misconceptions that scare them away.

Similarly, there is a need to respond to the very real side effects that these methods can cause.

Research shows that there is no such thing as feeling some movements in the body after implant insertion.

A contraceptive implant is inserted in the upper arm inside the surface of the foreskin in the upper arm. It is a very small or short surgical procedure that takes a little time to clear after insertion.

If you are on injectable, you need to give yourself some time before it is cleared out of your system.

There are several studies that have shown that birth spacing for a number of years, at least for a minimum of two years between one pregnancy and the next, has a lot of health benefits and none of the studies has shown any relationship with any disease or disorder.

For women to dismiss any form of misconception or myth, it is important that proper training is given to family planning providers which will be passed on to any woman in need of contraception.

A well-informed service provider will bring about enormous change towards building trust in the adoption of family planning uptake in Nigeria.