The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the owner of Aboki FX, Oniwinde Adedotun, an online platform that gathers and displays parallel market rates in Nigeria, as a threat to financial stability.

The acting director of Operations and Programme Development of ACJHR, Miss Chioma Okafor, made the group’s position known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

The ACJHR stated that it was of strong belief that the promoter of Aboki FX is an economic saboteur and he should be treated as such.

They called on men of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agents to go after him and hunt him down by all means.

ACJHR stressed that, “it is important that all hands must be on the deck to ensure that this country emerge strong from its economic challenges.

“To achieve this therefore, there is the need for all those acting like the clog in the wheel of the nation’s progress to be checked.

“It is therefore important for our security agencies to be up and doing to keep these enemies of the economy at bay,” she said.