The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for reducing ATM withdrawal charges and inter-bank transfer fees in its revised guidelines on charges by banks, other financial institutions, and non-bank financial institutions.

In a statement by the group’s coordinator, Nduka Edede Chinomso, the ACJHR also noted the downward review of charges for electronic banking transactions and described the development as people’s interest-driven.

Particularly, the group commended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and members of his management team for always coming up with programmes and policies of government meant at making life meaningful for Nigerians.

The statement reads, “It is indeed not a mere coincidence that Dr. Emefiele, has been blazing the trail in the repositioning of the economy that will in turn impact greatly on individuals publicly.

“We make bold to say that this downward review of fees is another step in the right direction.

“We, therefore, urge the CBN to remain focused on its fundamental objectives of repositioning the economy and making lives meaningful for the citizens.”

