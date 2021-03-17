By Kunle Olasanmi |

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has fixed March 22, 2021 for hearing of a property case lodged against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. J.B. Majiyagbe.

When the case came up yesterday, a three-man panel of the court headed by Justice Abubakar Yahaya, ordered the counsel to the appellants, Messrs Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), and Dr. G. O. A. Ogunyomi and Oluwasegun Owa, lawyers to the 1st and 2nd respondents, to effect corrections on defective court documents so as to pave way for a seamless hearing.

The appellants, Messrs Samuel Nwosu and Chukwuemeka Anyaoha, had dragged the respondents, Mr. Majiyagbe (SAN) and defunct Skye Bank Plc, before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court over the ownership of a property situated at Asokoro area of Abuja.

During yesterday’s proceedings, 1st respondent’s lawyer, Mr. Ogunyomi drew the attention of the court to discrepancies in the appeal numbers that were assigned by the court’s registry, prompting the court to adjourn the matter till March 22, 2021, when the issues would have been sorted out.

In his submissions, Ume (SAN), urged the court to grant parties a short notice so as to rectify the errors.

“It is hereby ordered that parties in the suit go to the court’s registry immediately to sort out the anomaly in the court processes. The suit is adjourned till March 22 for hearing,” Justice Yahaha, the presiding judge held.

It would be recalled that the suit was instituted before Justice A.O. Ebong, who delivered a ruling on November 30, 2016, on an interlocutory issue that bordered on amending the court process to bring in an interested party.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the appellants’ brief of argument, Mr. Majiyagbe (SAN) is their tenant and allegedly owed a year’s rent.

However, “suddenly, Mr. Majiyagbe issued a letter to his co-tenants that he is now the landlord of the same premises and that the co-tenants should henceforth pay their rents to him,” a development which triggered the legal battle, according to the appellants.