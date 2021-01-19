BY ALO ABIOLA |

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Okubo Aboye and his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi to life imprisonment for receiving a stolen vehicle.

Aboye, 57, and Afolabi, 39, were sentenced for receiving stolen vehicles from kidnap suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also sentenced seven other persons, namely, Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun 39, Femi Omiawe 40, Damilola Obamoyegun 20,Bose Sade Ajayi 30, George Lucky 35, Chukwuma Nnamani 22, and Sunday Ogunleye 45 to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine for kidnapping.

The police boss was said to be in service as at the time the offence was committed before he was dismissed.

The investigating police officers, in their testimony said, the car was tracked to the compound of ACP Aboye , who on interrogation confessed that he bought the Hilux Van from his mechanic who received it from the kidnappers.

The offence contravened sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and section 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Robbery and firearms special provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Justice John Adeyeye while delivering his judgement found the two accused persons guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment accordingly.