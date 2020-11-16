The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, has urged internal auditors to be computer literate saying they should acquire the Information Communication Technology skills to effectively function in a digital world.

In his welcome address at a 5 Days Retreat For Internal Auditors on Audit Modernization and Role Of Auditors In An ICT Environment which started in Kaduna on Monday, the Accountant General of the Federation said participants will be taken through the functionality of softwares during the training to enhance their competence and efficiency in carrying out internal auditing functions.

Idris described internal audit function as important in the organizational and operational mix of any entity:

“I should emphasize that at a time like this; Internal Auditors be computer/IT literate and must be vastly knowledgeable in public financial reforms and processes,” he stressed.

He said he was delighted to welcome the audience of Internal Auditors in the public sector:“to this retreat scheduled to hold from Monday, 16th to Friday, 20th November, 2020 in this serene and historicity that is fast transforming into a more beautiful Mega-City under the leadership of the quintessential Malam Nasiru Ahmad el-Rufai.”

“Over the years, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has been driving a major transformation project – Modernisation Of Internal Audit, a World Bank intervention programme under the umbrella of the Economic Reforms and Governance Projects (ERGP).

“The Internal Audit Modernization project commenced in 2010 with the appointment of Cowater International of Carade as consultants.

The Accountant General of the federation added: “Since then, a good number of the superintending over the Internal Audit schedules at the Headquarters and Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been trained in different aspects of the Programme in order to increase and enhance the professional capacity/performance of the Internal Auditors in accordance with internationally recognized imperatives of best practices in undertaking the all-important functions of gate keeping and risk-hedging,” he said.

Idris, however, commended the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning for her support to the treasury. ENDs